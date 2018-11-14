Six Flags’ holiday extravaganza to make debut at Frontier City this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A new Christmas event is coming to Frontier City this winter.

"Holiday in the Park," a Six Flags signature holiday extravaganza, will make its debut at Frontier City on November 23. It will run select days through January 6.

“The most magical event of the year is finally coming to Frontier City, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said General Manager, Trevor Leonard. “With its festive shows, specialty foods, thrilling rides, and the most stunning Christmas light displays in the state, Holiday in the Park is sure to become the newest tradition for Oklahoma families.”

Frontier City’s Holiday in the Park will feature:

More than one million lights decking the park in a whimsical winter showcase unlike any other in the state of Oklahoma

State-of-the-art décor, including a 20-foot pixel tree with a 180° LED light display

Visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their special guests from the North Pole

Heartwarming holiday-themed shows, including Magic of Christmas, Best Time of the Year, Roaming Carolers, and Magical Main Street Light Show

Special activities for kids and families, including cookie decorating, fun photo ops, and letters to Santa

Seasonal foods, tasty snacks, and cheery drinks, including festive funnel cakes, bonfire s’mores, and flavored hot chocolate in refillable souvenir cups

Plenty of rides the whole family can experience together

Guests can enjoy admission to this year’s Holiday in the Park with a 2019 Season Pass. For a limited time, each Season Pass with the purchase of 4 or more will come with a free upgrade to Gold, which includes Frontier City and White Water Bay admission, free season parking, exclusive discounts and perks, and for the first time ever—admission to all Six Flags theme parks.

Season Passes can be purchased at the main gate ticket booth or online here.