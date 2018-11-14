Sooners dismiss offensive lineman for violating team rules

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma offensive lineman Tramonda Moore has been dismissed from OU’s football team after violating team rules.

The school made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.

The 322-pound Moore never played for the No. 6 Sooners.

Before becoming an OU offensive lineman, Moore’s journey began at John Marshall High School. ,During his senior year in high school, he originally committed to play football at Oklahoma State University.

However, he decided to head to a junior college out of high school.

While at John Marshall, Moore was considered by many coaches as the best senior football player in Oklahoma.

