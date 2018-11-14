× Thunder Thrash Knicks For 2nd Straight Win

The Thunder put on their most complete performance of the season in their 128-103 win over the Knicks.

Not only did the Thunder have their best quarter of the season (37 points in the first), but Paul George might’ve played his best game in a Thunder uniform and Dennis Schroder set a season high with 12 assists.

The game was billed with Enes Kanter’s return to OKC to face off with his Stache Brother Steven Adams. The Big Kiwi crushed it. Despite Kanter and Adams both dropping 19 points, Adams couldn’t be contained in the first half. Including a slam on top of the head of Kanter. Adams also had a vicious put back dunk off of a Schroder miss. And he was on the receiving end of a beautiful behind the back pass from Paul George for an easy bucket. The Thunder had a 65-49 lead at the half.

OKC forced 21 turnovers. That led to a lot of fast breaks and finishes for the Thunder. Including Paul George who had a massive slam in the second sparking the Thunder crowd. George had an incredible night from the field going 13-22. However, he made an even bigger impact from distance. George drained five three’s. Even though the Thunder are the worst shooting three point team in the league, they shot a blistering 48.5% from three point land. George finished with a game high 35 points.

Everything seemingly went well for OKC. Dennis Schroder dropped 15 points and 12 assists which kept the Knicks at bay. OKC as a whole shot nearly 54% from the field. The starters played sparing minutes in the fourth.

With the win, the Thunder move to 9-5 and leave OKC for a three game road trip starting Saturday in Phoenix. A team the Thunder hold a 2-0 record against this season.