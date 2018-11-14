Vandalism-spree leaves Guthrie businesses’ windows in shards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Police are investigating a slew of businesses littered with bullet holes and broken glass after a bb-gun crime spree shattered windows in Guthrie's historic district.

It happened sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Glass storefronts and car windshields on Division Street destroyed by what appears to be a bb gun or pellet gun.

Over at Stables Café, the windows were riddled with holes, but the thick glass prevented the panes from shattering.

Other storefronts weren't as lucky, some windows left standing while shattered, others piled in shards on the sidewalks.

At Fleetwood Motors, employees say five vehicles, including windshields were hit.

The damage to the glass down the street will cost small business owners hundreds to thousands of dollars.

One glass repair person said this is the second time windows were shot up this week.

So far, no suspects have been identified, but police are investigating.