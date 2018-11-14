× “Weird Al” Yankovic set to perform at The Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City next summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – “Weird Al” Yankovic is set to perform next summer at The Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City.

“Weird Al” has earned four Grammys and 15 career nominations.

He’s back to playing hits and classics with his Strings Attached tour, a high-energy rock and comedy production featuring his original band, costumes, props, a video wall and, for the first time, background singers and a full symphony orchestra.

His last album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun, made history as the first comedy album ever to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The Strings Attached tour will stop in Oklahoma City at The Zoo amphitheatre on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m.

