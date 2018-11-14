Wisconsin company gifts employees handguns for Christmas

HORTONVILLE, Wis. – A Wisconsin company that makes glassware is giving each of its employees a handgun of their choice as a Christmas bonus this year, WFRV reported.

BenShot employs 16 people in Hortonville, Wisconsin. It makes bulletproof drinking glass products, including whiskey glasses, beer mugs and decanters – with bullets embedded into the glass.

“We are a small, close-knit team at BenShot,” Ben Wolfgram, son of the father-and-son team at BenShot, told WISN. “I want to make sure all employees are safe and happy. A handgun was the perfect gift.”

A handgun for Christmas: Wisconsin company decides to buy firearms for every employee this holiday season https://t.co/WcWiuVxJ2V pic.twitter.com/SjarR1CXCj — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 14, 2018

The employees get their choice of firearm as a gift as part of an effort to promote personal safety and team-building.

Each employee was given a gift card to purchase the weapon with a background check conducted by the seller so the company would comply with state law.

The company paid about $8,000 for the gift cards.

“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” Wolfgram told the Appleton Post-Crescent. “I think that’s pretty good.”