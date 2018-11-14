Woman allegedly steals more than $100K from her employer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City office manager is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer over a two-year period.

"This person had been writing checks and opening lines of credit in their name," said Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Back in July, the owners of the Above All Remodeling company went to Oklahoma City police knowing something was wrong with their business and personal finances. They thought their employee, 41-year-old Sheila Lawson, was to blame.

"She was hired as a business manager, office manager, for a company here in Oklahoma City. The owners of that company realized that changes were being made fraudulently to their accounts, and that lines of credit were actually being opened in their names," said Morgan.

According to police records, Lawson started writing checks to herself in early 2018 from company accounts for $750, $2,600, and one close to $5,000.

She also allegedly used the company's credit account at a home improvement chain to buy multiple items online and ship them directly to her house. All told Purchases made from that store totaled more than $2,500.

"They later found out that the suspect had rented a home using their information and that she was paying for that home out of the company's bank account," Morgan told News 4.

Lawson allegedly signed lease agreements with the business owners' personal information and social security number. She even allegedly opened up new debit cards in their names and used them to buy items.

In July 2018, Lawson and her husband allegedly used the business owners' personal credit card to take their family on a vacation to Branson, Missouri.

News 4 talked to the business owner, he said his attorney advised him not to go on camera, but he did say Lawson had forged bank statements when they met for regular finance meetings, and that's why they didn't know about the theft for more than a year. The owners say they also didn't know about her prior arrests for similar crimes. They said Lawson was referred to them by a friend.

"The business owner obviously entrusted a lot of information into this person. We encourage business owners to do the best background investigation that they can and then to stay up-to-date with their finances like these business owners did," said Morgan.

Lawson has been arrested and faces multiple charges including three counts of felony embezzlement.