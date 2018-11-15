AAA: More Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanksgiving is just one week away, and experts are already predicting that millions of Americans will hit the road for the holiday.

AAA projects that 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, which is a 4.8 percent increase over last year.

In fact, experts predict that the 2018 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years.

AAA says that 4.27 million people have booked flights during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Across the country, experts say travelers should prepare for long security lines, increased drive times and delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports.