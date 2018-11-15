Anadarko police seeking help with arson case

ANADARKO, Okla. – The Anadarko Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a recent arson case.

On November 3, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers were called to the First Assembly of God church at 216 West Alabama Street, on a vehicle fire.

When officers arrived on scene they found a white 2018 Chevy Silverado burning in the parking lot.

Video surveillance showed the vehicle pull into the lot at approximately 1 a.m. About three minutes later, an unknown individual is seen igniting a fire in the cab of the truck and then fleeing on foot, west On W. Louisiana St., police say.