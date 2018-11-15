Anadarko police seeking help with arson case

ANADARKO, Okla. – The Anadarko Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a recent arson case.
On November 3, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers were called to the First Assembly of God church at 216 West Alabama Street, on a vehicle fire.
When officers arrived on scene they found a white 2018 Chevy Silverado burning in the parking lot.
Video surveillance showed the vehicle pull into the lot at approximately 1 a.m. About three minutes later, an unknown individual is seen igniting a fire in the cab of the truck and then fleeing on foot, west On W. Louisiana St., police say.
If you have any information, call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Anadarko Police Department. Callers can remain anonymous.