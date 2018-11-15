Carrie Underwood reveals baby’s gender on live television

CHECOTAH, Okla. – Fans of an Oklahoma native got quite the surprise during the CMA Awards.

After much pestering from Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood revealed the gender of her baby.

He asked her if it was a Garth or Trisha, Tim or Faith, Waylon or Willie- and it’s a ‘Willie.’

Last time Underwood was pregnant, Paisley was the one who ‘blew it’ and revealed the gender on live television.

Earlier this year, Underwood revealed that she suffered several miscarriages before finally getting pregnant.

This will be Underwood’s second child with her husband Mike Fisher.