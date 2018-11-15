Chandler teacher arrested for sexual abuse of a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - A Chandler teacher's work is on hold after he was arrested for more than a dozen counts of abusing a child.

According to OSBI, 40-year-old Hitchcock is a teacher in Chandler Public Schools. Former students tell News 4 he taught jazz band and in special education classrooms.

One former student who spoke to News 4 said he was always really nice, and would never have guessed he was capable of something like this.

But last week, the Lincoln County District Attorney's office called OSBI to investigate Hitchcock for child sexual abuse.

On Thursday, investigators searched his home.

"After the service of the search warrant, we do have evidence that we will be processing," said Asst. Special Agent in Charge Adam Whitney. "We have people that we do want to interview."

What investigators found so far was enough to arrest Hitchcock on 15 counts of sex abuse with a child, and one count of a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Investigators will not reveal information about the victim, but said the instances of abuse have been building up for a while.

"It spans several years," Whitney said.

In a statement on Facebook, the school district said,

"Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further."

Meanwhile, the OSBI has not said whether more than one minor was allegedly abused. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OSBI tip line at (800) 522-8017.