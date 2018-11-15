Durant competing for $500,000 downtown makeover

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma town’s downtown district is in the running for a complete makeover, courtesy of a TV show.

Officials say Durant has made the list of 20 towns for the complete makeover, thanks to Small Business Revolution on Hulu. The program helps small businesses and towns with a $500,000 check for revitalization.

If Durant makes it into the top five finalists, viewers will then be able to vote for their favorite town.

The winning city will be announced at the end of February.