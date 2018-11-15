Edmond man arrested, accused of stalking, sending numerous explicit messages to woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Edmond man is accused of sending thousands of unsolicited text messages, pictures, videos -- some of them lewd -- and phone calls to a former high school classmate, authorities said Thursday.

Michael David Martinez, 27, was arrested by Oklahoma City Police Wednesday and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on ten counts each of indecent exposure, obscene and harassing phone calls/texts, and computer crime violations.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinez "refused to talk" to police when confronted about the allegations and "requested his attorney."

It's unclear who is representing him, however police say the case represents a clear pattern of escalation. According to police reports and court records, Martinez sent texts, including one that said "I will force you to be my girl." The victim also believed he had followed her home on numerous occasions.

"It appears, over the course of time, he sent her probably over a 100,000 texts," said Oklahoma City Police spokesperson MSgt. Gary Knight. "Texts that some of them are benign in nature, some of them very lewd in nature."

Including a number of him pleasuring himself. Police said the two went to the same high school, but the stalking reportedly started several years ago while the two were enrolled at the same college and was never reported, until the messages started again about two months ago, including sending messages from at least 85 different phone numbers over that time span, and even harassing the woman's relatives.

"This activity went on for years, but it was never reported to us," Knight said. "It's important to note they were never in a relationship. This is just somebody he happened to know from school and for whatever reason, fixated on her, and began stalking her."

Martinez has a history of his own. He was charged nearly three years ago with misdemeanor outraging public decency, drunkenly exposing himself to young children at an Edmond apartment complex and taking pictures of them. He pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two year deferred sentence and was required to receive alcohol counseling for a year.

The recent investigation a sobering one for police as they look in to see if there are more victims.

"It's important for anyone who's a victim of this type of behavior or activity, to report it to police," Knight said. "Because we want to know who they are, because in this case, this person is escalating their activity, they're becoming more threatening, more menacing to her."