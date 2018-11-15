First they’re sour, then they’re sweet … then they’re cereal? Sour Patch Kids cereal to soon be on Walmart shelves 

Sour Patch Kids are moving past candy form and onto store shelves in the form of cereal!

Starting next month, Post’s Sour Patch Kids cereal will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the country. Each box will cost a little under $4.

According to TODAY, Post promised to keep the cereal true to the iconic candy, making it “sour, then sweet.”

The cereal will be sold in the child-like figures of the original candy.

It will be available starting December 26.