“I was shocked,” Oklahoma football player staying positive despite spinal condition diagnosis



CLAREMORE, Okla. – A senior football star is staying positive after he had to quit playing football due to the discovery of a spinal condition.

“Cherish your football while it lasts because it can get taken away from you in a split second, like it did to me,” said 18-year-old Bryson Brown, a senior at Claremore High School.

Brown has played football for most of his life. However, in a recent football game, Brown got injured.

“Hit my head on the ground and I pinched a nerve in my neck,” Brown told KJRH.

Following an MRI scan at the hospital, doctors told him he has spinal stenosis, and that playing football made him more susceptible to paralysis.

“I was shocked and I had a hard time getting over the fact that I’m never playing football again,” Brown said. “I’ll be limited to all physical activity the rest of my life and will probably have surgery in my middle age.”

Brown’s teammates are also feeling the devastation over the news.

“It honestly hurt, like, I felt for him because there was nothing he can do about it, that’s what bothers me the most because I know he wants to be out here with us,” said Tristin Hampton, one of Brown’s teammates.

But, Brown won’t be leaving football completely. He still plans on being on the sides and helping the team.

“He’s our biggest cheerleader right now and he’s here every step of the way with us,” CHS head coach Jarrett Hurt said.

Doctors told Brown the original injury was a blessing in disguise because it’s not something doctors can diagnose in a typical physical.

“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life numb in some areas or in a wheelchair so it’s good,” he said.

After graduation, Brown says he plans on attending the University of Oklahoma, and the diagnosis has even inspired him to consider studying in the medical field.