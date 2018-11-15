Logan County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new member to the team

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies and employees at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the team, even if it is just for a little while.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted photos of ‘Dottie,’ a dog that is being fostered by the department.

“Dottie was a recent mother whose pups were all adopted out but she remained at the shelter. We have giver her a temporary home at our office and she has taken on some job duties like greeting employees and watching over Dispatch,” the post read.

Authorities say they are fostering Dottie until she can find a permanent family to adopt her.