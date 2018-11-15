More than a dozen drivers cited after blowing past stopped school bus on Florida highway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Several drivers were cited after they were caught blowing past a stopped school bus on a Florida highway.

Body-cam video posted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook shows two deputies make the traffic stops as vehicles continued to drive past a stopped bus as children were unloading.

According to WFLA, 13 drivers were cited in a multi-day operation at that area.

The sheriff’s office says they shared the video hoping to raise awareness to this issue and help to stop it from occurring.

It is the law to stop for stopped school buses.