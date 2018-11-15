New food hall, office space coming to downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It seems like downtown Oklahoma City is growing more and more each day - and, now, we have another exciting new development to look forward to. It's called 'Central Exchange,' and it will feature a unique food court-like bar and restaurant area as well as office space.

On 6th Street between Oklahoma Avenue and the railroad bridge - Reese Travis, CEO of Tribune Capital, said he saw opportunity.

"Whenever I walked in it, it was like a vision," Travis said. "It was just easy to get my head around what we would do with it."

Two historic buildings will soon be home to two concepts.

One - a 29,000 square foot office space with patios and courtyards. The other - a 13,000 square foot food hall called 'Parlor.'

"Their office is where people are gonna want to meet and people are gonna want to come down here so they can - 'Hey, let's meet at your office, and then we can have lunch at parlor next door,'" Travis said.

Parlor will feature seven restaurants and two bars - one of them rooftop - along with patios and lounge areas.

If you've been to Kansas City, maybe you've see the chain's existing establishment there.

Inside, you can find local craft beers and house-created cocktails - paired with a variety of food options from local and regional chefs.

Travis said the types of meeting spaces are a growing trend in larger cities across the country.

"It really says a lot about Oklahoma City as we're starting to draw regional and national concepts to come in and be a part of all the fun, exciting growth that we all get to experience and see day to day," he said.

The space sits between 6th & 7th streets and will feature an 84-spot parking lot on the side nearest 7th Street. The lot will be shared with another new business moving in next door.

"We really want to keep that sense of livability, accessibility and make it where it really is a destination where people can come, park here, grab a bite, go visit friends, come back, meet up. This whole corridor is really going to be special here in the next couple of years," Travis said.

Travis said the commercial tenants are expected to start moving in around late spring/early summer.

As for Parlor, you can expect it in late summer or early next fall.