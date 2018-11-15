× OSBI arrests Chandler man for sexual abuse of a child

CHANDLER, Okla. – OSBI and several other Oklahoma agencies worked together to arrest a Chandler man on Thursday for sexual abuse of a child.

Warren Hitchcock, 40, was arrested at his residence in Chandler after an investigation and search by the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, with Edmond Police Department, the OSBI and the Lincoln County Special Operations Group.

Hitchcock was placed into the Lincoln County Jail on fifteen counts of Sex Abuse of a Child and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The investigation into these allegations continue, and anyone with information is urged to call the OSBI Tip line at (800) 522-8017.