OU’s Bold Heisman Campaign For Kyler Murray

It was a photo that transcended the world of sports back in the 1980's. A picture of Bo Jackson, a two sport star in baseball and football, in pads holding a baseball bat with no shirt on.

It was Jackson's message to the world that he might be it's best athlete.

Now Oklahoma, who has a two sport star of their own, made a bold statement with Kyler Murray and lauching his Heisman campaign.

Murray and the Sooners recreated that iconic Bo Jackson photo from the 80's. Same look, same pose, same black and white coloring. OU also launched a corresponding website after the pictures release. KylerKnows.com. The same tagline associated with Bo Jackson. Bo knows.

Once you go to the website, it gives a full breakdown of Kyler Murray's numbers compared to Heisman frontrunner, Alabama QB Tua Tagaviloa, and West Virginia QB Will Grier.

Oklahoma's goal was to create a viral Heisman buzz around a quarterback who has better numbers than reigning Heisman winner Baker Mayfield. And they've definitely done that. The photo and campaign has gone viral.

Murray looks to keep his Heisman campaign alive this weekend as his Sooners host Kansas.