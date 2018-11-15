Purcell boy who nearly drowned now recovering at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A happy ending to what could have been a tragedy.

Back in August, News4 told you about the twin boys pulled from a pool.

One was underwater longer than the other and ever since that day, he's been slowly recovering.

Talen Snow was all smiles Thursday as his friends, family and first responders welcomed him home after nearly drowning a few months ago.

His mom says it's a day she never thought would come.

"It felt like an eternity," said Amber Lee Snow, Talen's mom. "It really did. He was gone. They brought him back. He's here. He's Talen again."

Purcell Police, the Purcell Fire Department and EMS escorted 4 year old, Talen Snow and his family home.

The last time the first responders saw Talen, he was lifeless.

"It's amazing when you don't know what to expect and they open the door," said Deputy Sheriff Rick Adkins. "He gets out and takes off walking. It's just awesome."

Amber Lee Snow says he wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the officers.

On August 22nd, both Talen and his twin brother, Titus fell into a pool. Titus was pulled out quickly, but Talen nearly drowned. Deputy Sheriff Rick Adkins, Corporal John Albertson and Officer Joshua Van Oort pulled Talen from the water and saved him. He was rushed to the hospital and in a coma.

"It was really hard to see my child like that," said Snow.

Snow says the doctors call him a miracle.

"Just some of the things that kids that go through non fatal drownings, they don`t get this far," said Snow. "They hardly get this far. We`re just happy he's home."

Adkins says they were just doing their job, even though the community hails them heroes.

"I don't think we're heroes," said Adkins. "The hero is that little boy right there. A miracle."

Snow isn't from Purcell, but she says the First Responders and community made them feel like family.

"I can't say thank you enough," said Snow. "I don't think anything can ever show how much gratitude and love we feel for them, but thank you for everything."

Talen has come a long way with his recovery, but still has a lot of physical therapy and occupational speech therapy to do after Thanksgiving.

His mom says he will also go back to school for a few hours each week and get therapy there as well.