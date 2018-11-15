× Preliminary hearing conference for Putnam City West student accused in locker room assault continued

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the Putnam City West High School students accused of assaulting a fellow student with a broom in the football locker room was in court for a scheduled preliminary conference Thursday.

Three juvenile PC West students, along with one adult, 19-year-old Dawson McLain, are now facing rape by instrumentation and hazing charges after an alleged incident in the football locker room.

According to the police report, the group carried a fellow student across the locker room and McLain allegedly held the young boy down, along with two others, as a fourth suspect inserted a wooden broom handle into the victim’s anus through his clothing.

McLain was in court Thursday for a scheduled preliminary hearing conference. However, it was continued for December 19 at 9 a.m.

According to the police report, the suspects told officers “the stick” has been passed down from class to class to haze underclassmen.

However, police told News 4 this was the first reported hazing, assault incident within the football program.