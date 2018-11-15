RIVERSPORT OKC announces holiday deals, discounts
OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC is ringing in the holiday season with deals and discounts on the passes and experiences guests use the most starting Black Friday with 50% off all season passes.
On Giving Tuesday, all donations made to the nonprofit OKC Boathouse Foundation will benefit the organization’s Youth Rowing League.
RIVERSPORT’s annual 12 Days of Deals will start Sunday, December 9, with new deals added daily until the weekend before Christmas.
RIVERSPORT OKC’s 2019 Holiday Deal lineup:
Black Friday, Nov. 23 – 50% off season passes
Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24 – Buy one get one free full-day summer camps
Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 – Buy one get one free day passes
Giving Tuesday Week (Nov. 20-27) – all donations made to the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation will be directed to the Youth Rowing League
12 Days of Deals
- Sunday, Dec. 9 – Buy a RIVERSPORT Season Pass, get a season parking pass free
- Monday, Dec. 10 – Buy a Paddlesport Season Pass, get one free
- Tuesday, Dec. 11 – Buy a RIVERSPORT Season Pass Family 4-Pack, get a free season parking pass
- Wednesday, Dec. 12 – Buy an Epic Season Pass, get a season parking pass free
- Thursday, Dec. 13 – Buy a RIVERSPORT Day Pass, get one half off
- Friday, Dec. 14 – Buy one Slide the Rapids pass, get one free
- Saturday, Dec. 15 & Sunday Dec. 16 – It’s an Epic Weekend! Buy one Epic Season Pass, get two Epic Day Passes free
- Monday, Dec. 17 – Buy one RIVERSPORT Day Pass, get a Sky Zip pass free
- Tuesday, Dec. 18 – Buy a $19 Single Experience, get one free
- Wednesday, Dec. 19 – 50% off a 2019 Fall Foliage Paddle
- Thursday, Dec. 20 – Buy a RIVERSPORT Season Pass, get two RIVERSPORT Day Passes free
- Friday-Sunday, Dec. 21-23 – Bonus Rudolph Days – Buy a Discover Class, get one free