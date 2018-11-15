× RIVERSPORT OKC announces holiday deals, discounts

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC is ringing in the holiday season with deals and discounts on the passes and experiences guests use the most starting Black Friday with 50% off all season passes.

On Giving Tuesday, all donations made to the nonprofit OKC Boathouse Foundation will benefit the organization’s Youth Rowing League.

RIVERSPORT’s annual 12 Days of Deals will start Sunday, December 9, with new deals added daily until the weekend before Christmas.

RIVERSPORT OKC’s 2019 Holiday Deal lineup:

Black Friday, Nov. 23 – 50% off season passes

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24 – Buy one get one free full-day summer camps

Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 – Buy one get one free day passes

Giving Tuesday Week (Nov. 20-27) – all donations made to the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation will be directed to the Youth Rowing League

12 Days of Deals