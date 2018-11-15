Roy Clark, country music star, dies at age 85

TULSA, Okla. – Country music star Roy Clark died on Thursday at home in Tulsa at age 85.

The legendary ‘superpicker’, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member and co-host of the famed ‘Hee Haw’ television series, died due to complications from pneumonia.

Throughout the ’60s, Clark recorded several albums, toured constantly, and appeared on TV variety shows from Carson to Mike Douglas to Flip Wilson.

He moved to Tulsa in 1974 with Barbara, his wife of 61 years.

Roy received the 1999 Minnie Pearl Humanitarian of the Year Award from TNN’s Music City News Awards.

In October 2000, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and he was actively involved with school children who attend the Roy Clark Elementary School in Tulsa, Okla.

At the end of each of his concerts, he would tell the audience, “We had to come, but you had a choice. Thanks for being here.”

Roy is preceded in death by his beloved grandson Elijah Clark who passed at the age of fourteen on September 24, 2018. Roy is survived by Barbara, his sons Roy Clark II and wife Karen, Dr. Michael Meyer and wife Robin, Terry Lee Meyer, Susan Mosier and Diane Stewart, and his grandchildren: Brittany Meyer, Michael Meyer, Caleb Clark, Josiah Clark and his sister, Susan Coryell.

A memorial celebration will be held in the coming days in Tulsa.