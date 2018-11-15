× Several charges dropped in alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ case

OKLAHOMA CITY – Prosecutors have dropped several charges against a man who was accused in an alleged Peeping Tom case.

In November of 2016, Oklahoma City police got a call about a man hiding in bushes and peeking inside windows at the Fountain Lake Apartments.

“This man had been going around and videotaping people outside their homes, outside their apartments. They were in various stages of undress. Some of them were completely nude,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Kentrell Brown in the breezeway.

According to court documents, his shoes had mud on them and his shoe pattern matched many found outside the apartment.

Brown was arrested and charged with 13 counts of taking clandestine photographs, loitering around a residence to watch occupants, and obstructing an officer.

Earlier this month, Brown’s attorneys filed a motion to quash the information for insufficient evidence and declare his arrest illegal.

This week, a judge agreed with the argument to dismiss the 13 counts involved in taking clandestine photographs. However, the judge overruled the defendant’s motion to declare the arrest illegal.

Brown is still facing charges for obstructing an officer and loitering around a residence.

His trial is set for Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.