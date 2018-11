PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two pipe bombs were found in Pushmataha County earlier this week.

According to a post by Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock, a trash crew with the sheriff’s office found two items that appeared to be pipe bombs near Yanush on Hwy 2.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s bomb squad to the scene. The bomb squad confirmed the items were pipe bombs, and they were able to destroy them.