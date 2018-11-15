Store’s heartwarming Christmas advertisement features John Elton

Christmas will be here before you know it, and many companies are already getting into the spirit of the holiday with their advertisements.

John Lewis is known for making touching advertisements each Christmas, and this year’s piece is no different.

In a twist, it focuses on the life of Elton John with his classic “Your Song.”

It showcases how sentimental presents can have a lasting impact on those we love.

“Some gifts are more than just a gift,” the video says as it ends.

It’s a little different from some of the department store’s ads in the past, but still touching.