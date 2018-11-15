Thunder Guards Host Thanksgiving Feasts For OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder didn't play Thursday which would've been the perfect time to rest up for a three game road trip. Instead, OKC's front court threw Thanksgiving feasts instead giving back to Oklahoma City.

Raymond Felton partnered up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help distribute hundreds of turkey's and hundreds of laundry baskets full of food for families to have on Thanksgiving. Felton also took time to take pictures with fans and sign individual pictures of him for the families picking up the baskets.

That's not all.

Down the road Russell Westbrook was busy hand serving families at his 7th Annual Why Not Foundation Thanksgiving Dinner. Westbrook held the event at the Boys and Girls Club. Westbrook and many volunteers served hot meals to families. He wasn't alone either. Thunder teammate Hami Diallo joined Westbrook in serving food.

Westbrook cited the fact he can relate with these families at his event because he once lived the same life they did. Westbrook added that being able to help is, "A blessing" to him.

Raymond Felton said of his night of lending a helping hand, "You can't help the entire world, but I can help do my part."