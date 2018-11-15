Watch: Thunder fans give Enes Kanter standing ovation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City Thunder player was welcomed back to the Sooner State with a standing ovation and cheers from fans.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the New York Knicks inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

As the two teams prepared to meet on the court for the first time this season, Thunder fans also anxiously awaited the return of a beloved former Thunder player- Enes Kanter.

The crowd gave Kanter a standing ovation for his return to Loud City.

The hilarious relationship between ‘Stache Bros’ Enes Kanter and Steven Adams continued immediately after Kanter got on the court. Kanter put his hand on Adams’ side, and Adams slapped it away.

Kanter simply laughed and asked the ref, “Did you see that?”

The Thunder put on its most complete performance of the season in their 128-103 win over the Knicks.

After the game was over, the Stache Bros reunited for an adorable photo.

