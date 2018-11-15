What is Oklahoma Googling about Thanksgiving this year?

Posted 8:44 am, November 15, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA – Thanksgiving is right around corner, so what are Oklahomans most curious about and can’t stop Googling when it comes to the holiday?

CenturyLinkQuote used Google Trends to look at search volume around Thanksgiving-related terms throughout November 2017. They determined each state’s score based on how much more a state searched that term than the other states.

As for the Sooner State, and other southern states, Oklahomans are most curious about pecan pie!

Courtesy: CenturyLinkQuote

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me

  • Alabama
  • Indiana
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky

Pumpkin pie

  • Alaska

When is Thanksgiving

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Idaho
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah

Turkey bowling

  • Colorado

NFL on Thanksgiving Day

  • Delaware
  • Hawaii
  • Massachusetts
  • North Dakota
  • Rhode Island

Vegetarian Thanksgiving

  • District of Columbia
  • Oregon

What is Thanksgiving

  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio
  • Tennessee

Pecan pie

  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • Arkansas
  • Oklahoma

Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving

  • Missouri

How to cook a turkey

  • New Hampshire

Does England celebrate Thanksgiving

  • Pennsylvania
  • New Jersey
  • Virginia

Macy’s Parade

  • New York

Things to be thankful for

  • South Dakota

Stuffing

  • Connecticut
  • Vermont

Friendsgiving

  • Illinois
  • Washington

First Thanksgiving

  • West Virginia

Turkey trot

  • Wisconsin

Thanksgiving games

  • Wyoming