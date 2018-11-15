What is Oklahoma Googling about Thanksgiving this year?

OKLAHOMA – Thanksgiving is right around corner, so what are Oklahomans most curious about and can’t stop Googling when it comes to the holiday?

CenturyLinkQuote used Google Trends to look at search volume around Thanksgiving-related terms throughout November 2017. They determined each state’s score based on how much more a state searched that term than the other states.

As for the Sooner State, and other southern states, Oklahomans are most curious about pecan pie!

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me

Alabama

Indiana

Georgia

Kentucky

Pumpkin pie

Alaska

When is Thanksgiving

Arizona

California

Florida

Idaho

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Turkey bowling

Colorado

NFL on Thanksgiving Day

Delaware

Hawaii

Massachusetts

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Vegetarian Thanksgiving

District of Columbia

Oregon

What is Thanksgiving

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Tennessee

Pecan pie

Mississippi

Louisiana

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving

Missouri

How to cook a turkey

New Hampshire

Does England celebrate Thanksgiving

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Virginia

Macy’s Parade

New York

Things to be thankful for

South Dakota

Stuffing

Connecticut

Vermont

Friendsgiving

Illinois

Washington

First Thanksgiving

West Virginia

Turkey trot

Wisconsin

Thanksgiving games