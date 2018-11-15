What is Oklahoma Googling about Thanksgiving this year?

OKLAHOMA – Thanksgiving is right around corner, so what are Oklahomans most curious about and can’t stop Googling when it comes to the holiday?
CenturyLinkQuote used Google Trends to look at search volume around Thanksgiving-related terms throughout November 2017. They determined each state’s score based on how much more a state searched that term than the other states.
As for the Sooner State, and other southern states, Oklahomans are most curious about pecan pie!
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Kentucky
Pumpkin pie
- Alaska
When is Thanksgiving
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Idaho
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
Turkey bowling
- Colorado
NFL on Thanksgiving Day
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- Rhode Island
Vegetarian Thanksgiving
- District of Columbia
- Oregon
What is Thanksgiving
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Maine
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Ohio
- Tennessee
Pecan pie
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving
- Missouri
How to cook a turkey
- New Hampshire
Does England celebrate Thanksgiving
- Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
- Virginia
Macy’s Parade
- New York
Things to be thankful for
- South Dakota
Stuffing
- Connecticut
- Vermont
Friendsgiving
- Illinois
- Washington
First Thanksgiving
- West Virginia
Turkey trot
- Wisconsin
Thanksgiving games
- Wyoming