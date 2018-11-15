Woman killed after crash sends metal box into her car along H.E. Bailey Turnpike

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Authorities say a woman is dead after a large metal box from a truck hit her vehicle while she was traveling on I-44.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Newcastle.

Investigators say 49-year-old Michael Morris was driving a 1997 Ford flatbed truck eastbound on the turnpike when he attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by a BMW also headed eastbound.

After the impact, authorities say a large metal box was thrown from the truck into the westbound lanes of I-44, hitting a Lexus driving by 31-year-old Analyssa Orjuela.

Orjuela died at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

At this point, the details of the crash are under investigation.