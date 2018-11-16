× 4 the Weekend: Oklahoma-themed gifts just in time for holiday shopping

OKLAHOMA CITY – Find the perfect Okie gift in a place you probably didn’t think of.

The tree is lit, the ornaments out on display and the buffalo is dressed in his favorite holiday attire as christmas takes over the Oklahoma Tourism Information Center.

The store is stocked with something for everybody on your Christmas list – clothes for your fashion loving friends, birdhouses for those who love nature and delicious locally made fudge for anybody with a sweet tooth.

Top sellers from Cat Studio make a return this holiday season with pillows, towels and glasses – but new this year are Cat Studio pouches– and you`ll find them all at a fraction of the price.

Events for your weekend:

Luther Pecan Festival– A relatively new event for this community, that draws on the bounty of a local pecan farm.

This is on main street all day tomorrow.

The National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum has an exhibit that history buffs will love, called “Cowboys in Khakis.”

This collection features westerners in world war one who defended our country, with photographs, and world war two memorabilia.

The exhibit runs through May 12, 2019.

You can stock up on christmas gifts and help fund Alzheimer’s research by attending the Santa Market in Edmond tonight and tomorrow.

It’s in the Downtown Community Center until 9pm and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is performing tonight at Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center.

For many, the Nutcracker is a great way to get into the holiday season.

Tickets online start at $28.