Allegedly kidnapped man found naked in Norman neighborhood, police call the result of bad decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A man found running through the street naked in Norman claims he was one of two people kidnapped in Moore and dropped off there. Now police are looking for the two men responsible. But police say a lot of bad decisions on both sides led up to the bizarre scene.

William Trites and Phillip Tullis are both charged with two counts of kidnapping, and one count of robbery. A warrant has been issued for their arrest.

According to police, it started when the victim went to a strip club at 3 a.m. An hour later, he met up with a dancer he met there at 24-hour restaurant, Mama Lou's. It was there that the two med Trites and Tullis, who had a jeep the male victim liked.

"Struck up a conversation that led them into Moore where that person said that he had some jeep tops that he had for sale," Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said.

All four went to the Moore storage facility, and according to the police report, before they went inside, Tullis and Trites allegedly told the two victims "they needed to pat them down for safety," and the victims allowed it.

Once inside, the victims told police the suspects laid out lines of cocaine, and when the victims refused it, they were ordered to snort it.

Then the two men allegedly demanded money from the male victim, before driving him to a remote street, ordering to strip off his clothes, and dropping him off naked.

That's when neighbors spotted him and called the police.

"There's a man running naked going west on Bethel Road," said one emergency caller. "He was going, 'Help, help, there`s been an accident,' and I wasn`t about to go out there."

When police went to talk to the dancer, her story corroborated the other victim's.

"As crazy as it sounded at first, it actually did happen pretty closely to the way they said," Sgt. Lewis said.

But police want to make it clear that kidnappers are not out on the streets of Moore just snatching people up in the middle of the night.

"There were a few crimes committed," Sgt. Lewis said, "but a lot of horrible decisions led up to him eventually being found naked in Norman."