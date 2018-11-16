Canadian County officer-involved shooting ruled justified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - The Canadian County District Attorney's office calling last month's officer-involved shooting justified on Friday.

The nearly three minute dash camera video shows the chase at it raced through the town of Okarche. It shows a dangerous pursuit, as the driver blew through traffic lights and through the downtown area before crashing into a median.

You can hear deputies yell "get out on ground, get on the ground."

The suspect, Alexander Lindahl got out of the stolen truck, and according to Sheriff Chris West, holding a gun.

"I had five deputies that fired on an individual that stole a vehicle from Braums in Tuttle," said West.

West said the dash camera video is from the October 8th officer involved shooting that led to the death of Lindahl.

"He led law enforcement on a pursuit all the way from the Grady County line north on Highway 81, all the way through Canadian County, through El Reno and Okarche through Kingfisher County," said West.

Authorities said dash camera video shows Lindahl putting drivers and other lives at risk.

"Driving crazy, speeds well over 100 miles an hour, slamming on the breaks, about to run people off the road," said West.

In fact, you can see the suspect come dangerously close to another car, forcing the suspect's stolen truck off the road and into a ditch.

Deputies shot the suspect's tires to keep him from driving off, but the situation escalated quickly.

"He made a bad decision, instead of coming out of the vehicle with his hands up, he came out with a firearm and five of my deputies fired on him," West said.

West is also calling this a tragic situation.

"I just still think it's a tragedy that a young man made a bad decision, so our hearts and prayers still go out to that family." West still maintains that his deputies acted appropriately.