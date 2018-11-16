Cashion schools to install bullet-proof, tornado-resistant shelter

CASHION, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district is preparing for dangerous springtime weather in an effort to keep students safe from a variety of threats.

This week, officials with SchoolSafe Modular Shelters announced that they would be installing their first bullet-proof classroom shelter at Cashion Public Schools.

The new shelters are said to provide high-level ballistics protection and is certified to protect against an EF-5 tornado.

“We have tested multiple concepts to reach this level of protection. Combining an inner layer of hardened, ballistic steel with our already bullet-resistant standard shelter, we have created an environment which will protect school children from almost any threat at a moment’s notice,” said Charlie Willsey, president of SchoolSafe Modular Shelters. “It is very unfortunate that schools have to be concerned about this type of issue, but it’s simply a reality in today’s

society. We just want to provide a ‘maximum protection’ shelter option, at an affordable cost, which will keep children safe during a catastrophic event.”