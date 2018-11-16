× Crash along I-35 shuts down exit in Moore for two hours

MOORE, Okla. – A highway exit in Moore was shut down for almost two hours early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to the N.W. 12th St. exit along I-35 in Moore.

Officials believe that the driver of a red SUV rolled their vehicle while trying to exit the highway.

For some reason, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked to the Springhill Suites nearby, which is where they were checked out by emergency crews.