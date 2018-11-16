× Fire crews battle large house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Midwest City early Friday morning.

Midwest City firefighters were called to a large house fire around 12:30 a.m. near N.E. 10th and Air Depot.

Crews say they could see flames shooting from the back of the home when they arrived. Authorities say the flames rapidly spread to the roof.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused a lot of damage.

Firefighters say the blaze caused about $50,000 to $60,000 worth of damage.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.