Firefighters battling large apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews in northwest Oklahoma City battled a large blaze at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment complex in 3200 block of W. Memorial Rd.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings in the complex.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 is over the scene and has captured flames and thick smoke billowing out of the roof.

At this point, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Approximately 40 to 50 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, but investigators don't believe any people were inside the apartments when the fire started. However, they say several pets are still missing.

Attn: Angie Debo, Summit & SFHS parents. We are holding buses that transport students to Quail Run Apts. in the 3200 Block of W. Memorial Rd. Local media report that firefighters have evacuated the complex due to a fire in 1 building. Students may be picked up at their schools. — Edmond Schools (@EdmondSchools) November 16, 2018