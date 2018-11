Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second week of the high school football playoffs featured three tradition-rich programs trying to continue their quest for a repeat state championship.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Class 6A-II Semifinals

Bixby 24, Midwest City 21

Stillwater 38, Tulsa Washington 28

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Carl Albert 42, Claremore 6

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Tuttle 42, Hilldale 14

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Heritage Hall 44, Stigler 21

Class 2A Second Round

Vian 27, Millwood 26

Metro Christian 49, Jones 45