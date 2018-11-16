Google teaming up Plaza District to bring attention to local businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local businesses in a popular Oklahoma City district are hoping to attract shoppers before the holiday rush with a visit from Google.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, Google will host the ‘Google #SmallThanks party’ in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples from popular local restaurants and food trucks, photo booths and raffles with prizes from local businesses and Google.

“We are so excited to host Google in the Plaza. We have close to 50 small businesses in our district and they deserve to be celebrated. There is something for everyone in the Plaza and we are honored that Google sees the quality of our businesses and the value they bring to Oklahoma City,” said Plaza District Association and Plaza Business Alliance Executive Director, Selena Skorman.

“People love to walk into local shops that have been curated to create a special shopping experience,” said Lindsay Harkness, owner of DNA Galleries in the Plaza District. “Our business owners are uniquely gifted at producing that experience for new and returning shoppers alike.”

Oklahoma City is one of two cities in the country to partner with Google for this event to showcase local businesses.