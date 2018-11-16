Guthrie preparing for Territorial Christmas Celebration

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Thanksgiving is just days away, but a metro city is already preparing for its Christmas celebration.

The 23rd annual Territorial Christmas Celebration in historic Guthrie is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 with the Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade kicks off with a visit from Santa and an array of illuminated cars, trucks, buggies and marchers. The parade will head west along Oklahoma Avenue and will end at the post office.

After the parade, the Territorial Governor will be crowned and the tree will be lit. Visitors can enjoy a carriage ride, catch the outdoor movie, enjoy food trucks and take in the decor at the 1st annual Christmas Tree Walk.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, some of Guthrie’s finest homes, churches and historic buildings will be dressed for Christmas and open for visitors during the Historic Homes Tour. Tickets are $15 each.