Large flames cause thousands of dollars in damages following house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Large flames have caused thousands of dollars in damages following an overnight house fire in Midwest City. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near N.E. 10th and Air Depot.

"Somebody was pounding on my door, and that woke me up and then my wife was coming through and said 'Did you hear that?'” said Tommy Evans, whose neighbors’ home caught fire.

Shortly before that, Evans said his wife woke up to popping noises.

"She said there was a series of explosions, and then she ran outside and came back in and said the house next door is on fire,” Evans said.

"Initial reports were that we had a husband and wife and two 11-year-old twins in the residence. Neighbors had reported that they banged on the door and nobody had been out,” said Assistant Chief Doug Beabout with the Midwest City Fire Department.

Turns out, the family wasn’t home. Neighbors think they may be out of town.

"We had a little trouble getting to the fire, initially, because of the heat. But, once we got an all clear and we knew no one was in the structure, we had to pull out and go defensive on the back corner of the structure,” Beabout said.

“Fire was going pretty good, just about to take out the house, it looked like to me,” Evans said. "It's probably only about 10 or 12 feet from my wooden fence. But, it looks like it was pretty self contained. So, no damage to our house or anything, thank goodness.”

Fire officials believe the fire started in the back bedroom.

Damages are estimated to cost $50,000-$60,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.