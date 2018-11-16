Legendary animator showcases paintings during Beatles Cartoon Art Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Art lovers and fans of cartoons will not want to miss the opportunity to catch legendary animator Ron Campbell’s works at a new art show.

For five decades, Campbell was a force in animation. While living in Australia, he directed the TV cartoon series The Beatles before moving to the United States.

Once in the U.S., he wrote and produced cartoons for Sesame Street and animated on the original George of the Jungle.

In the 1980s, he worked on The Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons, Captain Caveman and ScoobyDoo.

Since retiring, he has painted subjects based on the animated cartoons he has brought to the screen.

Campbell will be showing and selling his artwork at Framed in the Village Gallery, located at 10631 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City from Friday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 18.