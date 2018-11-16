Made with Love: Residents at the Center of Family Love take fundraising into their own hands.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKARCHE, OKLAHOMA -- Person to person, this might be the happiest, friendliest place in Oklahoma.

Named appropriately enough, The Center of Family Love is one of the only facilities in the state set up to handle developmentally disabled adults, many of them senior citizens.

Director Debbie Espinoza keeps the lights on with the help of the Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternity.

"We have 130 residents," she says, "and we provide all levels of care."

The center holds a gala every June but their regular candy fundraiser wasn't getting the results it once had.

With the center expanding and the waiting list growing, Ed Averyt got another idea at church one day.

What if the residents themselves made something to sell, something like a tie-dye tee-shirt?

It didn't take long for the logo to materialize.

The shirts say Made With Love at the Center of Family Love.

"It gives them a fun activity to do," says Averyt. "as well as generating a fundraiser for the future."

We got there just in time for the first big tee-shirt party.

The idea of making something for someone else to wear seemed to register with center residents like Ryan Garmin.

As he struggles to wrap a rubber band around a fold of his shirt he told us earnestly, "I'm trying to get this worked out but I'm having trouble. It's complicated but I'll figure it out somehow."

Ed got good deals on the shirts and the screen printing.

The rest is all love.

The idea of making something for someone else, for performing some act of kindness for others, soaks in like red dye on white cotton.

Everyone here is hoping the thanks in return keeps these doors open wide.

The center is still making tee shirts.

For more information on the Center of Family Love or how to support their cause go to http://www.centeroffamilylove.org