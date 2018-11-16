× Man arrested during undercover human trafficking investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges following a undercover investigation into human trafficking.

Early Friday morning, an undercover officer went to the Roadway Inn, along S. Rockwell Ave., to investigate reports of prostitution in the area.

The undercover officer met a woman who allegedly agreed to perform a specific sex act for $200. Immediately, she was taken into custody and authorities realized that she was only 17-years-old.

Officers discovered that the hotel room she was using was rented by 22-year-old Jaylyn Bell, who was standing outside the hotel room.

While authorities were taking him into custody, the arrest affidavit claims they found cocaine wrapped in a dollar bill, a hotel room key and $499 in his pocket. Investigators also seized marijuana and a gun that were in the hotel room.

Bell was taken into custody on complaints of human trafficking, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of proceeds in violation of UCDSA and using access to computers.