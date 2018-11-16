Norman considering ordinance changes that directly impact pet owners

NORMAN, Okla. – City officials in Norman say they are working to change animal welfare ordinances that directly impact pet owners, but are seeking public input first.

Norman Animal Welfare will hold a public meeting to review potential amendments to animal welfare related ordinances on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Norman City Council Chambers.

The proposed changes are to sections including the definition of adequate shelter, the definition of the owner of an animal, hold times for animals at the shelter, requirements for altering cats and dogs, breeders licenses for cats and dogs, tethering of cats and dogs, confinement of cats and dogs, use of animals at festivals, parades, and other community events, as well as a series of less impactful administrative updates necessitated though operational process changes.

All proposed amendments are available online.

City staff will present a review of the amendments, and will open the floor for questions and public comments.