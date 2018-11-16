× Officials: Student with pellet gun apprehended at U.S. Grant High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – School officials at an Oklahoma City high school say classes were placed on lockdown following reports of a student with a gun on Friday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say U.S. Grant High School was placed on lockdown after a student reported another student with a gun.

Immediately, police were called to the school and were able to apprehend the student in question. Ultimately, they learned the gun was a pellet gun.

“This morning, it was reported that a student at US Grant High School showed another student a gun then ran out of the building. District teams and law enforcement responded immediately and the school was placed on lockdown for a short time while Oklahoma City Police apprehended the student outside of the school. The gun found was a pellet gun. There were no injuries and classes have resumed as usual. We are very grateful to the student who reported the gun, and to law enforcement and our US Grant school leaders who worked quickly to address the threat. As always the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” Beth Harrison, chief communications officer for the district, said in a statement.

Officials say the student involved is a 17-year-old in 11th grade.