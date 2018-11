Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City's Alex Saucedo will fight for the World Boxing Organization world junior welterweight title on Friday night at 11:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.

Saucedo will be trying to become just the second OKC boxer to win a world title, joining Sean O'Grady, who won the WBA world lightweight title in 1981.

O'Grady is helping promote the fight between Saucedo and the champion Maurice Hooker.