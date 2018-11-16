OKC police searching for Hennessey thieves accused of pulling gun on clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police hope you can help them identify two men who pulled a gun on a liquor store clerk.

Captain Bo Mathews with OKCPD says officers were called to George's Warehouse Liquor on 10th Street around nine Tuesday night.

"Two Hispanic males had came into the store, both wearing light grey hoodies," said Capt. Mathews. "When they came in the store they picked up a half gallon bottle of Hennessy whiskey."

Liquor store employees told police the men walked out without paying, and a clerk followed them out to confront them.

"When they did this, one of the suspects turned around and pointed a black handgun at the clerk," said Capt. Mathews.

There was no gunfire and no injuries, but the clerk told police the men hopped in a grey Mitsubishi Eclipse and took off northbound from the store. Images of the men were captured by the store's surveillance cameras.

Now, the police say the men potentially face misdemeanor larceny charges for stealing the liquor and felony charges for pulling a gun.

"It’s a felony crime anytime you bring a firearm into the mix of any type of incident, it's dangerous" said Capt. Mathews. "Somebody could get shot, somebody could get killed."

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online here. You can remain anonymous and there could be a cash reward.

Police also warn retail employees not to confront suspected criminals.

"They’ve already got photographs from surveillance equipment," said Capt. Mathews. "Stay inside, call the police and let us handle it from there but don’t put yourself in jeopardy."