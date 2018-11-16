× OKC’s Alex Saucedo Loses Title Fight on 7th Round TKO

Oklahoma City’s Alex Saucedo was beaten on a 7th round technical knockout by champion Maurice Hooker in a fight for the World Boxing Organization world junior welterweight championship at Chesapeake Arena on Friday night.

Saucedo knocked Hooker down in the second round, but couldn’t finish him off.

Hooker seemed to get his second wind in the later rounds and cut Saucedo over his left eye, causing Saucedo issues.

That’s when Hooker took control, wobbling Saucedo with a couple of big punches before the referee stopped the fight.

Saucedo was trying to become the second OKC boxer to win a world title and the first since Sean O’Grady in 1981.

Saucedo falls to 28-1 for his career.